J.R. Smith beats up George Floyd protester who smashed his Car in Los Angeles﻿ – VIDEO

NBA basketball star J.R. Smith was caught on a video beating up an unidentified man, who allegedly vandalised Smith’s car during the George Floyd-fuelled protests in Los Angeles on Sunday.

photo credit ;fanbuzz.com

The former New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers star is captured kicking the man multiple times on the ground, before unleashing a haymaker on the person he claims smashed his car window.

Smith, 34, later confirmed he did assault the man, saying he chased the alleged vandal down after seeing him shatter his truck window.

“I just want y’all to know right now before you all see this s— somewhere else,” Smith said on one of his Instagram stories.

“One of these little m****f******* white boys didn’t know where he was going and broke my f****** window in my truck.”

The former Cleveland Cavaliers guard added that the area was residential and did not have any commercial buildings around.

He also explained what he did to the offender who broke his vehicle’s window.

“I chased him down and whooped his a**,” Smith continued. “So if the footage come out and y’all see it, I chased him down and whooped his a**. He broke my window. This ain’t no hate crime.”

The 6-foot-6 guard last played for the Cavs during the 2018-19 season when he played in 11 games.

He won his first and only championship in 2016 when Cleveland defeated the Golden State Warriors in the Finals that year.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW