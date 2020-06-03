Diddy Spotted In Miami Beach with a Bikini Clad Mystery Woman

He was most recently linked to model Lori Harvey late last year, before splitting after a few months together. But it seems Diddy has moved on as he was spotted relaxing in Miami Beach with a mystery woman.

The mogul enjoyed some time beachside enjoying drinks and going shirtless on Monday, as the unnamed woman he was with soaked up some sun in a barely-there orange bikini.

Lounging on white beige outdoor couches, the American rapper (born Sean Combs) kept things simple wearing on black sweats.

Alongside his female companion, he enjoyed an orange drink out of a tall glass, smoking and looking at the waves.

His unknown friend showed off her incredible figure in a bright neon orange bikini with clear straps.

She teamed it with a white bucket hat and large brown sunglasses.