Daughter of New York’s Mayor arrested while taking part in protests demanding justice for George Floyd

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio’s daughter was reportedly arrested at a George Floyd protest in Manhattan over the weekend. Chiara de Blasio, 25, was taken into custody around 10.30pm after cops infiltrated an ‘unlawful assembly’ at 12th Street and Broadway in Lower Manhattan.

A police report obtained by DailyMail.com showed that she was among about 100 protesters who were arrested after they refused to move out of the roadway and were throwing objects at officers.

‘That was a real hotspot, police cars were getting burned there, people were throwing and yelling, fighting with cops,’ a source told the New York Post.

‘There were thousands of people in that area at that time.’

Chiara gave 181 East End Avenue – the mayor’s residence at Gracie Mansion – as her address, according to the report, but sources claimed she didn’t tell arresting officers who her father was.

She was reportedly released at about 8am Sunday after receiving a desk appearance ticket.

Chiara’s arrest came about an hour before de Blasio urged protesters to disperse.

‘We appreciate and respect all peaceful protests, but now it is time for people to go home,’ the mayor said at a 11.30pm press conference in downtown Brooklyn.

‘If you went out peacefully to make a point about the need for change, you have been heard and change is coming in the city. I have no doubt about that. It’s time to go home so we can all move forward.’

New York City police said that nearly 730 people have been arrested since protests erupted in the city late last week.

De Blasio did not mention that his daughter had been arrested during either of the two briefings he held about the protests on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

At the Sunday morning briefing, he said that officers had showed ‘tremendous restraint overall’ during the weekend’s demonstrations and appointed two city officials to review how the protests unfolded and how they were handled by police.

He also promised an investigation into a video showing two police cruisers lurching into a crowd of demonstrators in a Brooklyn street, knocking people to the ground.

‘We all better get back to the humanity here,’ de Blasio said.

‘The protesters are human beings. They need to be treated with tremendous respect. The police officers are human beings. They need to be treated with tremendous respect.’