Checkout 13-year old California Boy who has Earned four Associate Degrees and is now off to the University

A 13-year-old boy has become the youngest person to graduate from a college in California with four associate degrees and a perfect 4.0 GPA. Jack Rico now plans to study at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas on a full scholarship.

Young Jack earned four degrees over the course of two years at Fullerton College in Southern California to become the youngest graduate in the school’s history.

Jack was the youngest of 21,000 students and became well known on the campus.

‘They treat me like any other student,’ Jack told GMA. ‘They’re really nice and I’ve made some friends along the way.’

‘It was a really fun and interesting experience,’ Jack said to the Las Vegas Review Journal. ‘I didn’t really know what I was looking into at the start of it.’

Jack admitted that he found the studying both stressful and challenging but was determined to push on.

‘I still can’t really believe that I’ve achieved something like this,’ Jack said to NBC4. ‘I didn’t know that I could really do that.’

Initially, his goal was to complete an associate’s degree but he ended up taking classes in four subjects: history; arts and human expression; social behavior and self development; and social science.

Unfortunately, his first official graduation was canceled as a result of the pandemic so his family held a drive-by parade outside their front door him.

“I was a little sad and disappointed because I never had a graduation,” Jack said to CNN.

He is now going to study history at UNLV as he pursues a bachelor’s degree in history.

‘I’ve always been interested in history,’ he said. ‘It’s the story of where we came from.’

His classes will start next month and he will initially be taught remotely.

‘I’m 13, so I don’t want to rush everything,’ he said. ‘I’m still trying to figure it out, but I just want to focus on learning right now. That’s what I love to do.’

Ultimately, the entire family plan to move from their home in Whittier near Los Angeles to Las Vegas and stay in a hotel for three days each week as Jack goes to his classes in person, which would be for the first three days of each week.

His elder sister who is 15 and is home-schooled, will also come with the family.