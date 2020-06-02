Floyd Mayweather offers to pay all of George Floyd’s Funeral Expenses in Four Different Cities

Floyd Mayweather has reportedly offered to pay all of George Floyd‘s funeral expenses in four different cities.

Hollywood Unlocked broke the news Monday that the retired American boxer told the publication’s founder CEO Jason Lee about his commitment to take care of all Floyd’s funeral expenses.

During a private conversation between Mayweather and Hollywood Unlocked CEO Jason Lee, the retired boxer reportedly shared that he was distraught after learning the minimal charge former officer Chauvin Derek received for killing George Floyd last week Monday.

Mayweather added that Anzel Jennings, CEO of his TMT music label, grew up with Floyd in Houston and that Jennings reached out to the Floyd family on his behalf.

The 43-year-old ex-boxer then offered to pay all of George Floyd’s funeral expenses.

The family plans to hold three services in different locations, including Houston, Floyd’s hometown, Charlotte, and Minneapolis.

According to HU, the family is also looking for a fourth location to have a celebration of life. Mayweather also offered to take care of those expenses as well,”

While the original conversation with Mayweather was in private, HU’s Jason Lee explained that “I felt it was important to share this because his voice has a global impact that needs to be heard, especially during these times,” he said.

Although, a GoFundMe campaign created by Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, for his memorial has received more than 290,000 donations totaling to $7,583,670, as of Monday evening (June 1).