Donald Trump holds Bible up outside White House After Threatening Military Action Against Protesters – VIDEO

United State President Donald Trump appeared from the White House, amid protests across multiple U.S. cities Monday (June 1). He walked across Lafayette Park to St John’s Church in Washington DC, where he held up a bible for press photos.

Sirens could be heard in the background.

Earlier police used tear gas to drive back protesters gathered outside the White House on Monday (June 1).

Several protesters were pushed to the ground as police with shields moved aggressively toward demonstrators chanting “You are the threat” outside the White House. The tear gas sent many demonstrators running, pushing crowds several blocks further.

The advance came just moments before Trump appeared in the Rose Garden to announce he was deploying thousands of heavily armed soldiers and law enforcement to stop violence in the U.S. capital and vowed to do the same in other cities if mayors and governors fail to regain control of the streets.

DONALD TRUMP: We have a great country. That’s what I thought, the greatest country in the world. I’m going to make it even greater. We’ll make it even greater. It won’t take long. It’s not going to take long to see what’s going on and coming back. We’re coming back stronger and greater than ever before. watch the video below

Source ; Yahoonews