Zenith Bank plc gets international recognition

Zenith Bank Plc has emerged as the best bank in Nigeria in the recently released Global Finance Magazine’s World Best Banks Awards 2020.

A statement from the bank said the award, which was published in the May 2020 edition of the Global Finance Magazine, was based on the performances of the banks in their respective regions and countries between January 1 and December 31, 2019.

“Global Finance’s World Best Banks Awards are recognised among the world’s most influential banking/finance and corporate professionals as the most coveted and credible awards in the banking industry, with winners chosen in more than 150 countries across Africa, Asia-Pacific, Central & Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, North America and Western Europe,” it stated.

The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive, Zenith Bank, Mr Ebenezer Onyeagwu, said, “This award is a clear demonstration of the bank’s market leadership, occasioned by our superior product offerings, best-in-class service and top-of-the-range technology which create value for our teeming customers.”