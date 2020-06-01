White Americans Kneel Before Blacks To Beg For Forgiveness For Years Of Racism In Houston – VIDEO
HOUSTON – Houstonians gathered Sunday at Cuney Homes in the Third Ward to pray for the family of George Floyd.During the prayer, the white people in attendance knelt down and asked for forgiveness for years of racism.
The powerful moment was followed up by the black community accepting the apology and joining together in prayer.
Here is the video of the prayer:
