Salt Lake City Man Beaten for Shooting Arrows at Protesters, Car Burned – VIdeo

A man who started firing arrows at protesters in Utah this weekend, got more than he bargained for as he got beaten and also lost his car.

The incident occurred in Salt Lake City on Saturday May 30, during a protest against the killing of George Floyd.

The man who has been identified as Brandon McCormick emerged from his vehicle with a hunting bow which he brandished towards the crowd and also threatened to shoot them with. After a brief conversation with one of the protesters who asked him “if he’s serious and considers himself American“, he started shooting at the crowd.

This irked the crowd who swarmed around him and started beating him up. KSLTV reported that SLC police officers managed to pull the man away from the crowd and detain him. It was reportedly at this time the crowd began smashing his car windows and flipping it over before setting it on fire.

When interviewed after the counter-attack by the protesters, the man claimed that he was beaten by two “black African American men” for screaming “all lives matter”. McCormick who gave a much different account after the incident which was captured on video, said;

“First, I got beat up when I yelled ‘All Lives Matter.’ Then I pulled out weapons and I got beat up some more. The cops grabbed me and my car got totaled … I lost everything, coming down here to try to protect [officers] with what weapons I had … I back up the law enforcement. I know some cops are bad. I know some people are racists are bad.”

Here is also a video of him swinging a knife and yelling “all lives matter” before his face-off with the protesters.

As of late Saturday, McCormick has not been charged by the police. It is unclear if anyone who confronted him or vandalized his car was arrested. According to his Facebook page, McCormick is a native of Barstow, California. His Facebook page includes several extreme posts about Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

