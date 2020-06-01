Pastor EA Adeboye reacts to the rape and murder of UNIBEN student, Uwa Omozuwa, in one of the branches of his church

Pastor E.A. Adeboye has reacted to the r a p e and murder of Uwa Omozuwa in one of the branches of his church, RCCG.

Pastor Adeboye, who is the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, reacted on Instagram.

He wrote: “All I can do at this time is to pray for the family of Omozuwa and do everything possible working with relevant authorities to bring the perpetrators to book. I and members of my Family condemn this act strongly and urge everyone to stay calm as we are already looking into the matter and cooperating with the police to establish the facts of the shocking situation . . #justiceforuwa”

The Redeemed Christian Church of God also released a statement. In it, they explained why Uwa was in church during the lockdown, how she was found, and the actions taken after she was found lying in the pool of her bIood.