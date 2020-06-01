Nigeria Stock investors gain N1.18tn in one month

Investors in the nation’s stock market gained N1.18tn in May as the market capitalisation rose above N13tn.

The Nigerian Stock Exchange All-Share Index and market capitalisation appreciated closed at 25,267.82 basis points on Friday from 23,021.01 bps on April 30.

The market capitalisation of equities stood at N13.168tn on Friday, up from N11.99tn at which it closed in April.

All other indices finished higher on Friday with the exception of NSE Meri Value and NSE Oil/Gas Indices, which depreciated by 2.99 per cent and 0.34 per cent respectively while NSE ASeM closed flat.

A total turnover of 1.255 billion shares worth N13.501bn in 20,554 deals were traded last week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, compared to 1.718 billion shares valued at N18.85bn that exchanged hands the previous week in 26,367 deals.

The financial services industry (measured by volume) led the activity chart with 953.356 million shares valued at N8.24bn traded in 10,931 deals, thus contributing 75.94 per cent and 61.00 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The industrial goods industry followed with 64.245 million shares worth N1.785bn in 2,000 deals, while the third place was occupied by the consumer goods industry, with a turnover of 62.487 million shares worth N1.434bn in 3,427 deals.

Trading in the top three equities, namely FBN Holdings Plc, Zenith Bank Plc and Guaranty Trust Bank Plc (measured by volume) accounted for 494.748 million shares worth N6.62bn in 5,566 deals, contributing 39.41 per cent and 49.02 per cent to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

Thirty-four equities appreciated in price last week, compared to 55 equities in the previous week; 21 equities depreciated in price, compared to eight the previous week, while 108 equities remained unchanged, compared to 100 in the preceding week.

A total of 150,008 units valued at N359.83m was traded last week in 14 deals, compared with 7,251 valued at N42.007m transacted the previous week in 15 deals.

A total of 5,225 units valued at N5.875m were traded last week in three deals, compared with a total of 12,809 valued at N13.170m transacted the previous week in 18 deals.