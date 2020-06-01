International Student Scholarship Program at University of Montreal, Canada 2020

The University of Montreal, Canada is offering the International Student Scholarship Program to support international students in their quest for pursuing a university degree program at the Institution.

The goal of this new program is to help the best talent from around the world attend one of the finest francophone research universities in the world. In turn, these international students will help fulfil our educational mission by enriching the cultural diversity of the Université de Montréal community.

Application Deadline: September 1, 2020

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate, Masters & Doctorate

Value of Award: Up to $19,339 per year

Number of Awards: Not Mentioned

Eligibility: To be eligible, applicants must;

hold a study permit and who are neither permanent residents nor Canadian citizens.

have enrolled in a full-time approved study program

provide certificates of the following qualification to prove your proficiency in English: IELTS and TOEFL.

How To Apply: Applicants have to take admission in the applicable program and after that complete a declaration form.

