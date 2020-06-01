GoFundMe created for the memorial fund of George Floyd has now raised over $4.6 million in just three days

A GoFundMe campaign to help the family of George Floyd, the black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer forcefully kneeled on his neck during his arrest, has now raised over $4.6 million in just three days. The campaign created by Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, has received more than 180,000 donations totaling to $4,652,670, as of Sunday morning (May 31). The initial goal was to raise $1.5 million.

Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer who was filmed kneeling on Floyd’s neck, has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter in connection with Floyd’s death, which has prompted nationwide protests that have turned violent in several cites.

Three other officers, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J. Alexander Kueng, have all been fired in connection with Floyd’s death, but none have been arrested.