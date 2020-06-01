George Floyd’s Death: Thousands Join UK Protest

Protesters in London held placards saying “Racism has no place” and “I can’t breathe” – a reference to George Floyd’s words during arrest.

Thousands of people have gathered across central London to protest against the killing of George Floyd’s by the Police in the US.

They were seen signs saying “ Justice for George Floyd” who died in Minneapolis while an office knelt on his neck to pin him down.

In a video of the arrest of Mr Flour he could be heard begging, “ I can’t breathe” last Monday in Minneapolis before he died while being restrained.

The protests have been held at Trafalgar Square and outside the US Embassy in Battersea, south London, chanting “say his name: George Floyd” and “no justice, no peace, no racist police”.

They also held up placards saying “racism has no place”, and “I can’t breathe”.

Black Lives Matter said: “We are doing this to place pressure on the American government and show that this is a world wide issue.”

The Met Police said officers were present and were engaging with those in attendance.

Hundreds of people marched through Peckham in south London on Saturday in protest against police brutality.–BBC