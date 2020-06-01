George Floyd: Mercedes Cars Damaged As Rioters Vandalise Showroom In Califonia – Video

Several vehicles inside a Mercedes-Benz showroom in California‘s Oakland were vandalised and reportedly damaged when rioters broke in during clashes over the death of an unarmed American man of African origin at the hands of police in Minneapolis. Demonstrations have spread to several cities in the United States after a cop was caught on tape with his knee on the neck of a man later identified as George Floyd. Floyd was pinned down by Derek Chauvin who has since been removed from the police force and has been charged with murder. Floyd had been arrested for allegedly using counterfeit money at a store to buy cigarettes on Monday evening. He could not be revived after being put into an ambulance.

The anger over the incident has led to massive protests in several cities – from New York to Atlanta and beyond. Reports of vandalism and rioting have emerged as well and in one such incident, people broke into a Mercedes showroom in Oakland and left many of the vehicles here damaged. CBS San Francisco reported that the dealership was also ransacked and was left in a sorry state due to a fire.

A video of rioters breaking into the dealership also shows some of them climbing on to the Mercedes cars and kicking the windshields violently. A few of them also end up jumping on these vehicles.

US president Donald Trump himself waded fuel to the fire with a tweet. “These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thank you!”

Source : auto.hindustantimes.com

watch the video below