Davido lied about Banana Island Mansion – Kemi Olunloyo

Controversial Journalist, Kemi Olunloyo has accused Davido of lying about the multimillion mansion he claimed to have bought in Banana Island Lagos.

According to the 55-year-old, Davido’s new house in Banana Island house is an audio house, and he is using it to clout chase just like he did with his father’s private jet.



Sharing pictures of the headlines that were about Davido’s achievements, Kemi wrote;



“David Adeleke didn’t post the title of his Banana house. You told us you are buying a new private jet, it was your dad’s. Cooking show for Chioma, never launched, Porsche for Chioma never driven, Wike gave you money to groom artists, no artist. A sick audio clout life.. Face with rolling eyes. #Kemitalks”



