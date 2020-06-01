Access Bank to Customers: beware of Scams – Must Read

Access Bank Nigeria plc has urged its customers to be on the lookout for fraudsters who are using new methods to rip people off by preying on the distress that comes with the nation-wide lockdown. It said fraudsters contact their potential victim via mail, phone call or text to request for their bank details with the promise of crediting their account, after which they proceed to withdraw the money in the victim’s bank account.

They often come under the guise of government officials, social advocates and false non-governmental organisations(NGOs) allocated to share the relief fund that was promised by the government.

This, unfortunately, is a fraudulent scheme and given the state of affairs, an easy scam to fall for, it said.

The bank’s Executive Director, Retail Banking, Victor Etuokwu, said: “Access Bank is imploring its customers to be wary of any message, demanding their personal or bank details.

Customers must remember that the bank will never ask for their BVN, full card PAN, PIN, mobile app activation code, OTP or password as it is readily available to the Bank via its database.

Any call, email and text message, claiming to be from Access Bank and demanding for any of these details is certainly a scam.

“Also, customers are advised to refrain from sharing user generated codes when migrating from the old Diamond Bank app to the Access More app.

With knowledge of this pin, these fraudsters can gain entry to your bank app, and from there have access to the money in your account.’’

Etuokwu advised customers to be vigilant and report suspicious activities to the bank.

Thenation