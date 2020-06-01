2020 Mature Student Funding At Lancaster University – UK

Are you an International Student who desire to get a financial aid to support your educational career? The Lancaster University – UK is offering the Mature Student Funding to Individuals who are seeking assistance in pursuing their studies.

Lancaster University – UK assists students to develop the skills and reputation they need to launch into a lifelong path of intellectual discovery and professional success.

Application Deadline: 30th September.

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate and Research

Value of Awards: £1000

Number of Awards: Not Specified

Eligibility:

Applicants must have a high school certificate or a master’s degree from a recognized university.

Applicants must be International Students

Applicants must be proficient in English Language

How To Apply: Applicants need to take admission in an undergraduate or research degree at the university. Thereafter, they can complete the application for this grant.

