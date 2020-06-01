2020 Mature Student Funding At Lancaster University – UK
Are you an International Student who desire to get a financial aid to support your educational career? The Lancaster University – UK is offering the Mature Student Funding to Individuals who are seeking assistance in pursuing their studies.
Lancaster University – UK assists students to develop the skills and reputation they need to launch into a lifelong path of intellectual discovery and professional success.
Application Deadline: 30th September.
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Undergraduate and Research
Value of Awards: £1000
Number of Awards: Not Specified
Eligibility:
- Applicants must have a high school certificate or a master’s degree from a recognized university.
- Applicants must be International Students
- Applicants must be proficient in English Language
How To Apply: Applicants need to take admission in an undergraduate or research degree at the university. Thereafter, they can complete the application for this grant.
Visit The Official Website For More Information
