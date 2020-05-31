Manchester City’s Player Riyad Mahrez loses three luxury watches worth £500,000 To Thieves who raided his Penthouse

Manchester City and Algerian winger, Riyad Mahrez, has become the latest footballer to be targeted by thieves during a £500,000 raid at his penthouse.

The £200,000-a-week midfielder, 29, was out when the raid occurred on Friday, May 29, 2020.

According to the Sun, the burglars carefully tracked Riyad Mahrez before they broke into his penthouse and got hold of a key fob to gain access.

The thieves reportedly stole £230,000 Richard Mille timepiece, a £40,000 Rolex Daytona, and a £35,000 Rolex Day-Date. They gang also stole more than £50,000 in cash, Cartier bracelets, and rare football shirts worth up to £150,000.

Manchester City

A Greater Manchester Police spokeswoman said of the raid on Mahrez: ‘At around 5pm on Friday April 24, police were called to reports that four separate apartments had been burgled at a city centre block.’

A letter sent to residents said: “Four apartments were accessed without authority using a fob which had general access throughout the building.

“The fob in question is now in our possession, has been fully deactivated and cannot be used again.”

This comes days after Tottenham Hotspur star, Dele Ali, 24, was robbed of three watches after two raiders burst into his £2million North London home.