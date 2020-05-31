American High school wrestling coach who MOCKED George Floyd’s death on Facebook is FIRED

The Bethel School District has fired first-year wrestling coach Dave Hollenbeck for mocking the tragic death of African American man, George Floyd on Facebook. “His behavior was not consistent with our equity initiatives and nondiscrimination policies,” a school spokesperson said in a statement.

The post shows Hollenbeck lying on the ground giving a thumbs up gesture with a smile on his face as someone has their knee pressed against his neck, similar to the position that Floyd was held in by a white officer before losing consciousness, and dying soon after.

“Not dead yet I’m doing this for Are police officers the media is a race baiting machine and I’m tired of it I’m going to speak out every time if you don’t like that I’m sorry but I love All people..Wake up America,” he wrote in the first caption of his post.

Hollenbeck later posted a poorly-written revision, stating, “This is for all the race baiters and people that don’t What they’re talking about when they’re saying this could kill you.”

Michael Spears

✔

@MichaelKIRO7

“Not dead yet”: @BethelSD says it’s investigating this social media post of a first-year wrestling coach at Bethel High School who’s pictured with a knee pressed into his neck. #GeorgeFloyd

View image on TwitterView image on Twitter

245

10:35 PM – May 27, 2020

Twitter Ads info and privacy

394 people are talking about this

Hollenbeck told KOMO News that he eventually realized his post was “insensitive,” explaining that he was trying to defend the Minneapolis police officer’s violence. His apology started the same way as Amy Cooper’s earlier this week following her Central Park exchange with Christian Cooper, with the proclamation that he’s not racist.

“I’m not a racist man,” Hollenbeck said. “I don’t have that in me, my children don’t have that in them, I didn’t instill that in them. I’m sorry that I offended anybody, that was not my point. I was trying to show something.”

People seem to think otherwise about his “I’m not a racist” stance.