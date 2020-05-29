Man gets £2,000 hair transplant after woman on dating app slams him for ”going BALD” – Photo

Stuart Scott, 25, first noticed his hair was receding in his late teens and grew self conscious to the point he rarely went on nights out with his friends.

But his confidence hit rock bottom when a woman on Plenty of Fish told him she wasn’t interested because he looked like he was ‘going bald’.

Stuart, from Romford, United Kingdom was crushed and decided to book a hair transplant.

The NHS administrator paid more than £2,000 for the procedure at a hair clinic in Brentwood just three months later.

Stuart said he is now full of confidence and claims to be inundated with messages on Plenty of Fish from interested women who love his new hair.

‘I was waking up looking in the mirror and just wanting to hide,’ said Stuart.

‘It really brought my confidence down and I felt like I couldn’t go on any dates because of it.

‘Even in family photos at fancy events I would be there with my hat on and I didn’t want to go out for drinks with work colleagues, I just wanted to hide at home.’

‘Since I’ve had the hair transplant, I’ve gone on loads of dates and I know it seems crazy but I feel I can get any girl now!

‘I’ve certainly had more luck on the dating scene since I had the procedure and I’m even talking to a girl on Plenty of Fish at the moment who said she likes my hair.

‘I’m very happy I got the transplant – it has rocketed my self-esteem, I always love going out now socialising and it feels like a new me.’

Stuart had received the initial message in December 2017 when he asked the match to comment on his appearance.

He said to her: ‘It’s been a few days since we’ve been chatting what do you think of me, looks-wise?’

She replied: ‘You look ok, to be honest you look like you’re going bald x.’