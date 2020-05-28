Video Captures moment Killer CALMLY walks into a lobby then FIRES father of one DEAD In New York

Ho r r i f y i n g surveillance footage shows the moment a Bronx father was shot dead by a man inside the lobby of his apartment building.

Najai Sow, 35, was shot three times in the torso while standing with a group of men at around 5.40pm on Saturday, according to the New York Daily News.

Footage from the apartment complex located on Hoe Avenue shows Sow with at least four other men.

The shooter, who has been identified as Vincent Gibson, 42, is seen walking down a hallway toward the men.

Once the attacker gets in front of Sow he pulls out a handgun and fires at the father-of-one as the other men run for their lives.

The shooter then calmly walks out of the building.

Sow was rushed to Lincoln Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Daniel Ponte, 19, Sow’s friend, told the Daily News: ‘He’s a family man. He’s not into violence or none of that.

‘He’s a positive person…If you ever needed help in something, he’ll help you.’

Sow had a young son, according to his neighbors, who told the Daily News that he enjoyed helping neighbors’ kids with their math homework.

Another friend, Star Lancaster, told the newspaper that Sow had started his own record label and invested in stocks after winning money from a lawsuit related to a back injury.

Gibson has been charged with murder, manslaughter and weapon possession, authorities said.

Authorities have not yet determined the connection between Gibson and Sow. Investigators haven’t determined a

Watch Video below