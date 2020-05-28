Twitter’s CEO Jack Dorsey reacts to labeling Trump’s tweets

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says that labeling two of President Donald Trump‘s tweets with fact checks does not make the social media company an “arbiter of truth.”

“Our intention is to connect the dots of conflicting statements and show the information in dispute so people can judge for themselves. More transparency from us is critical so folks can clearly see the why behind our actions,” Dorsey tweeted Wednesday night.

Dorsey was responding to a firestorm of criticism the company has received from conservatives after Twitter began fact checking Trump, who is arguably its most prolific user. Trump has also threatened to take action against Silicon Valley.

The Twitter executive’s remarks also came just hours after Fox News posted part of an interview due to air Thursday with Mark Zuckerberg, in which the Facebook CEO explained why his company did not take action on Trump’s false posts about mail-in ballots.

The tweets in question falsely claimed that the governor of California was sending out mail-in ballots to “anyone living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there.” Twitter labeled them with a message urging users to “Get the facts about mail-in ballots.” Twitter’s message directly linked to a curated fact-checking page populated with journalists and news article summaries debunking the claim.

“We have a different policy than, I think, Twitter on this,” Zuckerberg told Fox News. “I just believe strongly that Facebook shouldn’t be the arbiter of truth of everything that people say online.”

In his tweets Wednesday, Dorsey also said he takes ultimate responsibility for decisions made by Twitter and asked people to “leave our employees out of this.”