Toddler becomes viral sensation after crashing tiktok Dance video

An adorable baby dressed in a denim jacket, sneakers, and a diaper has charmed social media users –including quite a few celebrities after he crashed his older siblings’ TikTok video with his own cute dance moves.



The video, which was posted by a New Orleans family that goes by @Forbes_Gang, begins with two elementary school-age children doing the #RenegadeChallenge, a popular TikTok dance challenge.

But a few seconds into the video, their youngest brother toddles into the frame to steal the show, dancing in his little Nikes and diaper.





The video is cute enough to begin with, with a young girl named Cadee and her little brother dancing in sync outside to do the Renegade Challenge, which was invented by a 14-year-old from Georgia named Jalaiah Harmon.



But then the siblings’ little brother, Kyng Blanchard, walks directly in front of them, up close before the camera.



He’s dancing, too, bouncing up and down and moving his arms in imitation of his older siblings.



But what makes the clip especially funny is the baby’s fairly serious expression — and his lack of pants.



Though he’s all dressed up on top in a black T-shirt and denim jacket, and he’s ready to go in his cool Nike sneakers, the baby has ditched his pants and is only wearing a diaper.