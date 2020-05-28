Strange : Chickens Lay Eggs With Green Yolk On Indian Farm

A chicken farmer from Malappuram, India identified as Ak Shihabudheen has confirmed that some of his poultry lay eggs with green egg yolks.

Green egg yolk | Photo: Ak Shihabudheen/Facebook

Initially, when surfaces of the chicken eggs with dark green yolk surfaced online, many thought it was as a result of digital image editing.

How, when the photos were traced back to the farmer, he confirmed the authenticity by sharing a video of himself cracking open an egg and revealing the dark green yolk.

He recently told reporters that journalists and veterinarians from all over India have contacted him about his strange eggs in recent days, but he declares himself just as puzzled as everyone else.

“It was nine months ago that we first got such an egg with a green yolk from a hen in our small poultry farm set up along the house,” Shihabudheen told The News Minute. “We were astonished at first, and did not use the egg to consume. All the eggs which the hen laid, were this kind and so we started to incubate the eggs. Out of the six chicks which hatched from these eggs, a few have started to lay eggs and those yolks are also green in color.”

The farmer also confirmed that neither he nor his family has shown strange symptoms since consuming the eggs that he says taste just like normal eggs.

The unusual egg yolks have piqued the interest of veterinary experts.

Indian media reports that officials from Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, visited Shihabudheen’s farm a few days back to see the chickens and the eggs for themselves and have taken samples to analyze in their laboratory.

"We have started doing a few tests to find out the reason behind this. This is a rare phenomenon, and there is a high possibility that it might be because of the feed that is given to the birds," Dr S Sankaralingam, Assistant Professor of Poultry Science, Department of Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, said.

Shihabudheen doubts that the reason for the bizarre egg yolk coloration has anything to do with the feed, as he says he feeds all the poultry with rice and coconut oil cake, as well as organic kitchen waste from the house.