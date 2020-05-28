Stanbic IBTC celebrates digital graduate trainees

The maiden digital graduation ceremony of the Stanbic IBTC Group has taken place in honour of the 17th stream of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC graduate trainees.

CEO of Stanbic IBTC Holding Plc, Yinka Sanni, said the decision to organise a ‘virtual’ graduation ceremony was based on the COVID-inspired lockdown currently in place in many parts of the country.

Describing the occasion as epoch- making, Sanni advised the graduate trainees to imbibe the values of the organisation while also taking responsibility in various spheres of their lives.

He said: “I would like to challenge you to take responsibility on various fronts as you join Stanbic IBTC full time.

“Taking responsibility means you would accept to be accountable for many things. Take responsibility for the values, vision and mission of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC.

“Try to understand them and make up your mind to live by them. Those that live by them will be very successful at Stanbic IBTC.

“You should also take responsibility for your career development, progression and learning.

“I also advise that you should also take responsibility for your health, knowing that whatever you do may impact the health of other people.”

Sanni further urged the Graduate Trainees to be good citizens of Nigeria while he also charged them to display the tenets of innovation and creativity.

Country Head, Human Capital, Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, Funke Amobi, said the training of the stream kicked off ‘physically’ in the classroom at the Stanbic IBTC Blue Academy.

When the total lockdown order was instituted in some states of the federation, the Stanbic IBTC management decided to convert the classroom experience to a full digital training programme, thereby converting a challenge into a historical experience. .

Amobi said: “Today, I am excited to receive into the Stanbic IBTC workforce an exciting group of talented and highly intelligent graduates.

“You worked diligently to achieve this spectacular outcome. You are evidence to us that digital is real at Stanbic IBTC.

“We are a digital financial services organisation. The outcome of this digital learning is indeed a testament to the fact that the future of work is digital and Stanbic IBTC is ready and prepared for this future.”

Registrar and Chief Executive of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Oluseye Awojobi, congratulated the graduate trainees on the historical occasion.