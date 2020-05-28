Nigeria Man wrongly Jailed in America Freed, gets $10m Compensation

A United States based Nigerian, Tony Ugochkwu, has walked out of prison a free man after spending 15 out of the 18 years he was wrongly convicted for murder.



For being a victim of wrong identity, he is to be paid $10 million by the American government on the order of a court.

Ugochukwu, according a brief story shared by Omobola Jomog Olajumoke on Facebook, he was released from prison on Tuesday.