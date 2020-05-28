Mark Zuckerberg Says Twitter Is Wrong to Fact-Check Trump

Mark Zuckerberg CEO of Facebook is currently trending in the news over the statements made on Wednesday where he openly criticized Twitter for fact-checked a tweet of American President Donald Trump‘s that claimed mail-in voting increases voter fraud.

You will recall that Twitter few days ago tagged Trump’s tweets with the message reading, “Get the facts about mail-in ballots.” The message linked to a page contradicting Trump’s assertions. Studies have not shown evidence of widespread voter fraud via absentee ballots in the past. Twitter’s action marked the first time the platform has ever marked any of Trump’s tweets as misleading.

“We have a different policy, I think, than Twitter on this,” Zuckerberg told Dana Perino, host of the Fox News show The Daily Briefing, in an interview clip. The full interview is expected to air on Thursday.

“I just believe strongly that Facebook shouldn’t be the arbiter of truth of everything that people say online. In general, private companies probably shouldn’t be, especially these platform companies, shouldn’t be in the position of doing that,” Zuckerberg added.

Perino said that Zuckerberg told her that Facebook refuses to intervene in censoring public posts unless there’s a threat of imminent harm. She added that Facebook is “hands off” when it comes to political speech.