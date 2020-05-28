Man discovers that his Fiancee is his Sister just days to their Wedding

Two Kenyan lovers have been given the shock of their lives after being told by their parents that they are siblings, a few days to their wedding. John Njoroge was told to call off his marriage plans to Rose Wanjiku (not their real names) on grounds that they were “siblings” after she was formally introduced to his parents.

Recounting the sad position he found himself, Njoroge said he was told Wanjiku was his half-sister and daughter of his father’s second wife.

He told Kameme TV;

“After I took her for an introduction to my parents, I was told my father had another wife and we were thus brother and sister.”

Njoroge who started dating the lady after she ordered a shoe from him said he had really come a long way with her.

On her own part, Wanjiku expressed fear of falling in love again. She said;

“I cannot even fall in love with another person because I am scared he will also turn out to be my relative.”