Kylie Jenner reposts cute side-by-side comparison shot of herself and daughter – Photo

May 28, 2020   News

Kylie Jenner can’t help but see a bit of herself in her two-year-old daughter Stormi.

And on Wednesday evening,Kylie Jenner the 22-year-old makeup mogul had her 178million followers seeing double when she reposted a comparison shot of herself and Stormi on Instagram.

In the side-by-side photo, Kylie and Stormi looked to be around the same age and were both being cradled in someone’s arms.

