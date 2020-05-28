Justin Bieber shows off his extensive tattoo collection – Photo

He recently returned to Los Angeles after enduring a lengthy quarantine with wife Hailey, 23, at their lavish mansion in Canada.



But Justin Bieber failed to leave his love for Tik Tok behind in the Great White North, as he returned to the popular app on Wednesday with a new video.

In the quirky clip, the 26-year-old pop sensation showed off his extensive tattoo collection as he danced shirtless in his backyard.



Though Bieber was sans shirt, he did don a pair of black basketball shorts from his clothing line Drew and a bright pink bucket hat.



The Sorry singer was dancing to the beat of Fill Me in by artist Craig David, who was popular in the early 2000s.