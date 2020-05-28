George Floyd: Hundreds Take To The Streets Of America Demanding Justice

Hundreds of peaceful Protesters gather at the scene where George Floyd, an unarmed black American man, was pinned down by a police officer kneeling on his neck before later dying in hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota. ERIC MILLER/REUTERS

Protesters in the United States state of Minnesota on Tuesday filled the Minneapolis intersection where George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was pinned down by a white officer before dying at a hospital on Monday.

Protesters chanted: “I can’t breathe” and “Jail killer KKKops.”

The protesters eventually marched to a city police precinct, where police used tear gas to disperse the crowd. Police said some protesters damaged windows and a squad car and sprayed graffiti on the building.

The death of Floyd has caused outrage nationwide.

A bystander’s video of Monday’s incident showed an officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck for several minutes, even after Floyd pleaded that he could not breathe. Floyd eventually appeared motionless, with the officer’s knee still on his neck.

Four Minneapolis officers involved in the arrest were fired on Tuesday, but community leaders and members have called for the officers to be prosecuted.

The FBI and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the incident.

Shawanda Hill (right), the girlfriend of George Floyd, reacts near the spot where he died while in custody of the Minneapolis Police. [Kerem Yucel/AFP]

Shawanda Hill (right), the girlfriend of George Floyd, reacts near the spot where he died while in custody of the Minneapolis Police. KEREM YUCEL/AFP

Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired after a video taken by a bystander was posted on social media showing Floyd’s neck being pinned to the ground by an officer as he repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe”. [Eric Miller/Reuters]

Four Minneapolis police officers have been fired after a video taken by a bystander was posted on social media showing Floyd’s neck being pinned to the ground by an officer as he repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe”. ERIC MILLER/REUTERS

Protesters march on in Minneapolis while decrying the killing of George Floyd. [Stephen Maturen/Getty Images]

Protesters march on in Minneapolis while decrying the killing of George Floyd. STEPHEN MATUREN/GETTY IMAGES

Police fire tear gas at protesters demonstrating against the death of George Floyd outside the 3rd Precinct police station in Minneapolis, Minnesota. [Stephen Maturen/Getty Images/AFP]

Police fire tear gas at protesters demonstrating against the death of George Floyd outside the 3rd Precinct police station in Minneapolis, Minnesota. STEPHEN MATUREN/GETTY IMAGES/AFP

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey calls George Floyd’s death “wrong on every level”. [Kerem Yucel/AFP]

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey calls George Floyd’s death “wrong on every level”. KEREM YUCEL/AFP

George Floyd’s death sparked a fresh furore in the US over police treatment of African Americans. [Kerem Yucel/AFP]

George Floyd’s death sparked a fresh furore in the United States over police treatment of African Americans. KEREM YUCEL/AFP

Attorney Benjamin Crump, retained by Floyd’s family, said in a statement that officers’ “abusive, excessive and inhumane use of force cost the life of a man who was being detained by the police for questioning about a non-violent charge.” [Eric Miller/Reuters]

Attorney Benjamin Crump, retained by Floyd’s family, said in a statement that officers’ “abusive, excessive and inhumane use of force cost the life of a man who was being detained by the police for questioning about a non-violent charge.” ERIC MILLER/REUTERS

People gather during a rally after a Minneapolis Police Department officer allegedly killed George Floyd. [Kerem Yucel/AFP]

People gather during a rally after a Minneapolis Police Department officer allegedly killed George Floyd. KEREM YUCEL/AFP

The case was eerily reminiscent of the 2014 killing of Eric Garner, an unarmed black man in New York City, who died after being put in a police chokehold and after telling the officers, “I can’t breathe.” [Eric Miller/Reuters]

The case was eerily reminiscent of the 2014 killing of Eric Garner, an unarmed black man in New York City, who died after being put in a police chokehold and after telling the officers, “I can’t breathe.” ERIC MILLER/REUTERS

Source : Aljezeera