Apply for International Entrance Bursary Program At McGill University – Canada 2020

The University’s Entrance Bursary Program offers entrance bursaries to students from low to modest income families who demonstrate financial need. The McGill University is committed to supporting the academic pursuits of qualified undergraduate students who require financial assistance.

The university will provide the Entrance bursaries range in value and award amounts are determined by the level of need demonstrated by the student and their family, relative to other applicants and the tuition fee rate charged based on the program of study and student residency (Quebec, rest of Canada, US, International)

Application Deadline: June 30th.

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value of Award: Tuition fee

Number of Awards: Limited

Eligibility:

Applicants must enroll in a full-time degree program at the University

Applicants must demonstrate financial need, including the intention to apply for government student aid and/or Indigenous Band Support Funding

How To Apply: To apply for the award, aspirants are needed to register in an undergraduate degree program at the university. Students will automatically be considered for this type of an entrance award when they submit the Entrance Bursary application on Minerva i.e. no separate application is required.

