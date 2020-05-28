Apply for 2020 Merit-Based Scholarships At Drexel University, USA
To assist International students in their achievement, The Drexel University, USA is proud to offer signature scholarship opportunities that encourage academic excellence and foster an inclusive environment by supporting our diverse student body.
Application Deadline: June 13, 2020
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Master
Value of Award: Educational fund
Number of Awards: Not Known
Eligible Field of Studies: MBA and MS programmes
Eligibility:
- Applicants must be the international and domestic applicant
- Applicants must be applying for MBA and MS programmes at the university.
- Applicants must be fluent in English Language
- Applicants must maintain good academic standing (minimum 3.00 term and cumulative GPA)
- Applicants must complete the program within 36 months of initial term of enrollment.
How To Apply: There is no need to apply separately as all candidates will be selected based on the admission application.
Visit The Scholarship Website For More Information
