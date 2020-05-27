Tyson Fury ACCEPTS offer to fight Mike Tyson

Tyson Fury claims he has accepted an offer to fight 53-year-old Mike Tyson in a sensational exhibition bout.



The super showdown is believed to be just one of Iron Mike’s return fights after his jaw-dropping return to fitness.





Tyson is also being lined up for a rematch against old foe Evander Holyfield, despite the pair having a combined age of 110.



And he is reportedly set to be offered more than £16million to compete in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.



But so far, it is only a fight against 31-year-old WBC heavyweight champ Fury that appears to have been agreed.



Fury – who wants to see Tyson take on Holyfield for a third time – told BT Sport: “I did get a phone call with a chance to fight Mike Tyson. I was like ‘what?’



“Yeah, I had a phone call saying ‘would you like to fight Mike Tyson in an exhibition fight?’ I was like ‘hell yeah!’”



“But I don’t think anything’s materialised out of it to be honest.



“So yeah I think he’s [Mike Tyson] definitely serious about doing some fights or whatever, but he’s fought Holyfield twice so they’re both old now, so I think they’re a bit long in the teeth.



“But who am I to say anything, what anybody’s capable of? I wouldn’t try and kill anybody’s dreams.



“If they’re both fit to fight, medically fit, then let them do what they want to do. It’s their life not mine.”