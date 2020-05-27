See Rare photos of Michael Jackson’s son, Prince & his girlfriend

Michael Jackson ‘s rarely seen son Prince Jackson was seen heading out with his girlfriend this week.

The late King of Pop’s eldest child let his long mane of hair flow in the wind as he went for a walk, armed with his camera.

Prince, 23, who shies away from public life more than his sister Paris, 22, looked casual in grey shorts and trainers, a black T-shirt, and a black cap with a Mercedes-Benz logo on it.

He hid his eyes beneath a pair of sunglasses and held on to an expensive-looking camera, letting his long brunette hair hang loose down his back.

Prince, whose real name is Michael Joseph Jackson Jr, walked alongside his girlfriend, who carried her own camera.

She was dressed for the hot weather too, in a pair of denim shorts, white trainers and a matching white T-shirt.

She also kept the sun at bay with some shades and a black cap. She sweetly clung to his arm as they headed to their photoshoot destination on Monday.