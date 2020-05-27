Evangelist condemns Pastor Leke Adeboye for “dressing like a gangstar”- Photo

An Evangelist has condemned Pastor Leke Adeboye son of Redeemed Church General overseaser for “dressing like a gangstar”.

Victor Edet, popularly called Evangelist Victor, shared a photo of Leke Adeboye, the son of pastor E.A. Adeboye, and said it is wrong for a pastor to wear a face cap the way Adeboye wore his facing to the side.

Victor wrote: “I was shocked and shut of word’s after seeing this picture, how can a Pastor be wearing a face cap this way? God of mercy, what is the church turning into? Leke Adeboye should be cautioned seriously and he should be called to order. You can’t be a Pastor and be dressing like a gangster.”

Months ago, Victor made news headlines when he condemned gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo’s lifestyle as “seductive”