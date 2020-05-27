Donald Trump threatens to shut down social media platforms after Twitter put a warning on his Tweet

US President, Donald Trump, known for his preference of Twitter to disseminate information, has threatened to regulate or shut down social media platforms after accusing them of political bias towards conservative voices.

President Trump’s threat comes a day after Twitter Inc. for the first time added a warning to some of his tweets that prompted readers to fact check the president’s claims. read here

Trump, then on Wednesday insinuated that Republicans felt social media companies were trying to silence conservative voices.

Trump on Twitter said; “Republicans feel that Social Media Platforms totally silence conservatives voices. We will strongly regulate, or close them down, before we can ever allow this to happen.”

He then added: “Clean up your act, NOW!!!!”