Cynthia Morgan Lied Against Her Record Label? – see Contract Papers

Cynthia Morgan may not have been truthful when she said she can no longer use the name ‘Cynthia Morgan‘ because it was contained in her record label that the label owns the name and that she is prohibited from using it.

The only time it is mentionedt that her name and images would be used is when the music label wants to promote her materials, such as her singles, albums, EPs, and possibly videos.

She had the exclusive rights to use her name all along, contrary to what she said in the Instagram Interview she had with Sandra.