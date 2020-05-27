Checkout 10 Reasons Why Nigerians Love Sterling Bank’s New App

There are apps and there are apps. If you are Nigerian, then you know that we are a people who always go for value. The question is always, “Where can I get the best of it all?” And this is valid.

Everyone deserves a solution that is one-stop; in this case, an app that solves all banking needs in one place. Sterling Bank has just introduced the OneBank App and these are the reasons Nigerians are excited about it.

Ability to save, borrow, invest, transact, pay bills, earn money in one app: This summarises the point we made earlier about value. If the modern world comes with the need to have savings, get loans conveniently, make rewarding investments, pay bills and do a wide range of transactions, then please point us to the one-stop app that can handle all. Guess what, Onebank to the rescue!

It’s a completely virtual bank: If you’ve ever had to wake up very early to escape traffic and get to the bank on time just to fill a form, you’ll understand why this is a big deal. What beats the great feeling of knowing that all you require to sign up for a product or service is right in your palm? We can’t think of anything. Just save us the stress of going to the bank for every small thing.

Hide Account Balance feature: It’s official that we don’t always like to mind our business. So, instead of having someone look over your shoulder to have a peep at the account balance that you worked tirelessly to have, simply activate the “Hide account balance” feature and carry on with your transactions wherever you are.

No need for paperwork: Finally, we have an app that relieves us of paperwork and that long account opening process. Fancy downloading an app, creating a profile and an account in minutes, then enjoying banking services right away! What’s not to love here?

10 Reasons Why Nigerians Love Sterling Bank

You can make forex transfers using Naira: This feature also comes with the ability to see forex rates before transacting. So, you not only enjoy the ability to do transactions, but you can always make informed decisions based on the current rates. What do you call that? Bliss.

Blocking of Cards Feature: Well, life happens. If a card is lost or stolen, there’s no need to run helter-skelter. All you need to do is log into the app and block the card straight away. No stories, no worries. It’s easy peasy.

Apply for a loan using the Specta 5-minute feature: One of the things we love is to be in charge of events and circumstances. None of us wants to climb mountains and cross rivers just to secure a loan. On the OneApp, a loan application can be processed in minutes using Sterling’s Bank’s Specta.

Refer a friend to earn rewards: If we do something beneficial, an incentive keeps morale up. Now you see why we love that we can earn rewards just by getting a friend to sign up on the app using our referral code. It’s a great way to make passive income. Way to go!

Schedule recurrent payments: Water bills, electricity bills, “black tax”, etc. happen every month, and sometimes, monitoring each of them is tiring. So, when a reliable app helps to reschedule recurrent payments and takes the weight off our shoulders, we’re happy.

Create a dollar investment account: We are hardworking, industrious people who love to take advantage of opportunities. Isn’t it obvious that this feature of investing in foreign currency and diversifying our investment pool appeals to us?

This list isn’t exhaustive. The OneBank app presents users with the flexibility and ease to live a life beyond limits. The app is available on the Google Playstore and the IOS store. Click here to find out more and download the OneBank app