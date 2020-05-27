Appollo Crews Wins US Championship After Defeating Andra – VIDEO

Nigeria and Ugandan-born WWE super star, Sesugh Uhaa, popularly known as Apollo Crews on Monday night defeated Andrade to win the WWE United States Championship.

Crews managed to defeat Andrade to win the United States title after a standing moonsault.

Both Crews and Andrade left it all on the line, and the action was hot from the get-go.

The pendulum was swinging both ways, and there were quite a few close calls as well.

In the end, Crews was able to put away Andrade with an incredible combination to win the match.

The victory over Andrade was Apollo Crews’ first title win on the main roster since he joined WWE all the way back in 2014.

Crews came close to winning the United States Championship last month on RAW.

