Apply for 2020 Merit Funding for International Students At Illinois Tech Institute, USA

The Illinois Tech Institute in the United states is offering merit scholarships to selected international students who are expected to finance their education for the duration of study at the Institution. These international students are required to submit the Financial Affidavit of Support to demonstrate their ability or the ability of an individual or government sponsor to finance their education.

Application Deadline: August 1, 2020

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate

Value of Award: $10,000 annually

Number of Awards: One

Eligibility:

Applicants must be international students

Applicants must be undertaking an undergraduate program at the institution.

Applicants can provide evidence of your proficiency in English by achieving one of these: IELTS or TOEFL, Duolingo English Test.

How To Apply: There is no need to send application separately as all candidates will automatically be considered after taking admission in an applicable program.

Visit The Official Website For More Information