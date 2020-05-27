African American man killed by Minneapolis police has been identified as it’s revealed that the officers involved have been fired

The identity of the African American man who lost his life after a Minneapolis police officer was seen kneeling on his neck, making it difficult for him to breathe, has been revealed (read here). Also, the officers involved have been fired.

According to activist Shaun King, George Floyd “was beloved”. He was “from the 3rd Ward in Houston and was well known all over Houston. He was up in Minneapolis for work.”

African American man killed by Minneapolis police has been identified as it

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that 4 Minneapolis police officers have been fired over George Floyd’s death. Though only two police officers were caught in the video making the rounds, another video shared by the victim’s brother has shown that there were 4 officers at the scene.

The police officers were fired Tuesday, May 26, following the death of George Floyd on Monday, May 25, after an officer knelt on his neck while he was handcuffed on the ground, shouting that he couldn’t breathe.

Police Chief Medaria Arradondo announced their terminations during a news conference. He did not publicly identify the officers. However, Shaun King has shared the identity of two of the police officers involved.

“It is the right decision for our city,” Mayor Jacob Frey said of the firings. “We’ve stated our values and ultimately we need to live by them.”

The horrific video shared online shows an officer pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck, while Floyd is pinned face-down on the street. Floyd can be heard repeatedly pleading with officer to get up.

“Please man, I can’t breathe,” Floyd said.

However, the officer did not listen. Within minutes, the video shows Floyd closing his eyes and no longer speaking. The officer appears to keep his knee on Floyd’s neck, even as onlookers begin shouting that he isn’t moving and demand that officers help him.

Police called for an ambulance but Floyd died shortly after arriving at a hospital, the Minneapolis Police Department said in a press release.

Minnesota’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating Floyd’s death. The bureau said in a statement Tuesday that it will present its findings without recommendation to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office for review.

The FBI has opened a separate federal civil rights investigation into the matter at the request of the Minneapolis Police Department, Arradondo said.