Value of the World`s Top 5 Stock Exchanges Dropped by $1.3trn in Q1 2020

The coronavirus outbreak has had an enormous impact on the global stock exchange market, causing sharp price falls, and hundreds of billions wiped off values of indexes.

According to data gathered by BuyShares , the market cap of the world’s five largest stock exchanges dropped by $1.3trn in the first quarter of 2020, falling from $52.05trn in January to $50.75trn value in March.

New York Stock Exchange Reached $25.5trn Value in March

As the leading stock exchange market in the world, the New York Stock Exchange was valued at $22.9trn in January, revealed Statista and World Federation of Exchanges data. By the end of the March, the equity market capitalization of New York’s leading stock exchange rose by $2.9trn, reaching $25.5trn value.

With $410.7bn in market cap, the Berkshire Hathaway Inc. represents the highest-priced stock listed in New York and globally. In January, the stock price of one of the largest companies in the world peaked at more than $345,000 value. By the end of the first quarter of the year, this value plunged to $240,000, almost 45% drop in three months. At the end of the last week, the Berkshire Hathaway stock price stood at over $262,800.

Johnson& Johnson ranked as the second most valued company listed in New York, with $380.2bn in market cap as of May. The Black Monday caused a sharp drop in the company’s stock price, falling from $149.9 in February to $111.14 on March 23rd. Statistics show the Johnson $Johnson stock price stood at $144.3 at the end of the last week.

JP Morgan Chase ranked as the third most valued company listed on the New York Stock Exchange with $276.9bn in market cap as of May. During the coronavirus outbreak, the value of one of the largest banks globally dropped by more than 40%, falling from $425.6bn in February to $244.6bn on March 23rd.

Value of Top 3 Nasdaq Companies Halved Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

At the beginning of the year, the world’s second-largest stock exchange Nasdaq reached $13.2trn value. Statistics show that by the end of the first quarter of 2020, this figure fell to $11.2trn.

As the three largest companies listed on Nasdaq, Microsoft, Apple, and Amazon witnessed a massive drop in their market cap value amid coronavirus outbreak. At the end of February, the combined market cap of the three companies stood at $3.8trn. By the end of March, this value halved to $1.9trn.

Statista data revealed that, as the third-largest stock exchange globally, Japan Exchange Group lost almost $1trn in value in the first quarter of the year, with the market cap falling from over $6trn in January to more than $5trn at the end of the March.

Shanghai Stock Exchange and Hong Kong Exchanges have witnessed an $835bn drop in their combined market cap, falling from $9.7trn value in January to $8.9trn at the end of the March