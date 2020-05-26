FirstBank provides free-learning subscriptions to students

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced that thousands of students have been signing up to access the e-learning solutions for free, which is provided in partnership with Roducate and Lagos State Government.

This is in furtherance to the bank’s resolve to close the gap of the disruption in children education’s due to schools’closure, following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Roducate e-learning platform is structured in line with the government’s accredited curriculum for primary, secondary and tertiary schools across various fields of academic endeavours, such as science, commercial and arts.

Also, it includes tutorial videos to reinforce the learning engagement as well as assignments and mock exam to test the students’ knowledge and progress in the course of studying. In addition, learning on the platform enables one to take notes for quick reference.

In view of the need to foster extra-curricular activities – beyond academic pursuit – the Roducate e-learning platform is configured with exciting features to make learning exciting and fun. These features include podcasts and various games such as brain pulse, monster munch etc. which allows one to play with other students online thereby building relationships and promoting interactive learning.

On the implementation of the initiative, FirstBank Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, said: “The partnership with Lagos State has seen us provide low-end devices for students preloaded with Roducate offline; content which include government accredited curriculum for primary through secondary education and several university courses. This solution will see Lagos State offer children in the lower bracket, who may not have access to devices or data from home affordable smart phones preloaded with the curriculum. The phones have SIMs and limited data tied, only, to the Roducate learning product, which means the recipients cannot browse, encouraging safe learning but can still submit tests, mock exams etc.”

Adeduntan further noted: ‘’Our partnership offers students free online access to the education solutions. We encourage parents and guardians to have their children and wards registered in this initiative so their educational development is not held back.”

