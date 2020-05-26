CSCS shareholders approve N4.3bn dividend

The shareholders of Central Securities Clearing System Plc have approved a dividend payment of N0.86 dividend per share.

They gave the approval at the company’s 26th Annual General Meeting, which was held by proxy at the Nigerian Stock Exchange in Lagos with relevant social distancing protocols and hygiene observed.

Following the shareholders’ approval of the proposed dividend by the board, the CSCS would be paying a total of N4.3bn to its shareholders, compared to N3.5bn dividend (i.e. N0.70 dividend per share) paid in the previous year.

Speaking on the performance of the company, the Chairman, Board of Directors, Mr Oscar Onyema, noted the resilience of CSCS’ performance amidst market volatility and waning transaction volumes in 2019.

He said, “This set of results and impressive returns to shareholders are commendable, particularly when put in the perspective of the relatively weak liquidity in the market in 2019. This feat reflects the tenacity of the management in diversifying the business and commitment to cost efficiency.

“Whilst transaction fees waned, it is satisfying that CSCS sustained both top-line and bottom-line growths, with revenue and profit before tax of N9.1bn and N6.3bn respectively.”

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr Haruna Jalo-Waziri, said, “My colleagues and I remain committed to our earnings growth and cost efficiency philosophies, as we are driven by the ultimate objective of creating superior value for shareholders and enhancing market efficiencies.

“I am pleased with the 165 per cent growth in non-core earnings, reflecting our tenacity towards diversifying the business. More importantly, the overall performance reflects the pay-off of our painstaking investment in people and new technologies, as we strengthen our capacity to serve our participants better and meet anticipatory need of the market.”

He said despite the inflationary environment, the company closed the 2019 financial year with 31.5 per cent cost-to-income ratio, demonstrating continuous improvement in cost efficiency.

“As we deliver on our strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing the post-trade segment of the Nigerian capital market, we are upbeat on the earnings outlook of the Company, with expectations of delivering superior returns to shareholder over the long term,” Jalo-Waziri added.

He said CSCS would continue to strengthen its partnership with all market stakeholders towards deepening the market for mutual growth.

“In 2019, we seamlessly delivered on our core responsibilities of safe depository, clearing and settlement of capital market transactions, but these do not excite us, as we are not in business for these table stakes, which we consider to be routine,” he added.

punchng