China to Generate 40% of the Global Mobile Games Revenue in 2020

The last few months have witnessed a remarkable growth of the global mobile games industry, with millions of people spending more time indoors and online amid coronavirus lockdown. Mobile games markets across the world are set to witness record revenues this year, as the number of downloads continues to rise.

As the leading mobile games industry in the world, China is expected to generate 40% of the global mobile games revenue this year, reaching more than $21bn in value, according to data gathered by GoldenCasinoNews.

Chinese Mobile Games Industry Increased 50% Since 2017

Recent years have witnessed a surge in the Chinese mobile games revenue. In 2017, the market hit $14.9bn value, revealed Statista data. During the next two years, the mobile games industry revenue continued rising and reached $18bn figure. Statistics show the market value is expected to jump over $21bn in 2020, growing 16.5% year-on-year. Since 2017, the profit in the Chinese mobile games segment has jumped by 50%.

The Rakuten Insight survey conducted in March revealed that 82% of Chinese gamers use mobile phones for playing online games, making it the most popular device for gaming in the country. PC is the second most-popular device, with 59% of respondents using it for gaming. Nintendo Switch and Xbox consoles follow, with 9% and 4%, respectively.

The same survey revealed that one-third of Chinese gamers play online games daily. Another 33% of those asked play online games between three to six days per week. Another 18% of Chinese gamers played online games once or twice a week.

Number of Mobile Gamers in China to Jump Over 500 Million This Year

The rapid growth of the entire Chinese mobile gaming market has been followed by the surge in the number of people playing mobile games. In 2017, China had nearly 381 million mobile gamers. In the next two years, this number increased to 450.7 million.

Statista data revealed the number of users in the Chinese mobile games segment is set to jump over 517 million in 2020, growing 14.8% year-on-year.

Millennials (people between 25 and 35) and Gen X (between 35 and 44) represent the major user groups, with 40.5% and 22.7% share, respectively. By 2023, the total number of people playing mobile games in China is expected to jump over 586 million.