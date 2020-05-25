Wow: Man Utd To Send Odion Ighalo Back To His Parent Club Shanghai Shenhua

Manchester United are relaxed about the prospect of losing Odion Ighalo back to his parent club Shanghai Shenhua next week because Marcus Rashford has resumed training again.

The 30-year-old Nigerian international has performed well during his loan at United and has scored four goals in eight appearances in all competitions.

United then paid Shanghai Shenhua a reported £3million to take Ighalo on loan on deadline day.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side would like to extend his current loan spell until the end of the season, however, Shanghai Shenhua will only allow this if they sign him on a permanent deal, with the Chinese club setting a price of around £20m.

The Red Devils appear unwilling to meet this valuation and according to Sky Sports, the club are relaxed about the situation because Rashford has now resumed training.

“As far as Ighalo goes, I think there is a relaxed mood from Manchester United,” Sky Sports reporter James Cooper said outside the club’s Carrington training complex.

“The facts of the matter are that his contract comes to end next Friday, May 31.

“There is a will from Manchester United to keep the player, I think equally Shanghai Shenhua would like the player back in China playing for them.

“The relaxed attitude that comes from Manchester United, is that Marcus Rashford is now fit and so there is less need for Ighalo.

“But I think all things being equal United would like to keep him.”