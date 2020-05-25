Kylie Jenner well dressed up butnowhere to go’ as she poses in her car

She may not have anywhere fancy to head to right now, but it will take more than that to stop Kylie Jenner looking party-ready.



The locked-down beauty looked like she was about to hit the town despite not actually having anywhere to go.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kylie dazzled as she continues to be frustrated by the global coronavirus pandemic.



The stunning 22-year-old posted a snap on Instagram looking ready to paint the town red in the back of a car.





Looking luscious in a leather tube top, she even showed off a choker necklace.



Putting on over-sized shades, she shimmered in the back seat of her luxury vehicle before heading for home for a drink or two.



She captioned the post: “Got all dressed last night with nowhere to go. I hope everyone is staying busy & safe.”



She continues to put the fall out to Drake’s lyrics to the back of her mind.