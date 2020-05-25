French Club Offer Victor Osimhen Private Jet To Fly To Nigeria For His Dad’s Burial – Photo

French Ligue 1 side,Lille, have offered Victor Osimhen a private jet to bring him back home and be with his family following the death of his father, The PUNCH reports.

Osimhen announced the death of his father, Patrick, via Twitter on Sunday.

“RIP dad. No words to describe this feeling,” Osimhen tweeted.

The Nigeria Football Federation President Amaju Pinnick also commiserated with the former Sporting Charleroi star.

“I have spoken to Victor Osimhen and expressed the sorrow of the NFF and the entire Nigerian Football family,” Pinnick said.

“His club, Lille OSC of France have given him a private aircraft to come to Nigeria to be with his family and probably for the burial rites. We have applied for landing permit but we are yet to get this. However, we are still on it and hopeful for the sake of the young lad.

“The loss of either parent is usually a moment of heartbreak for anyone. We condole with Victor (Osimhen) at this moment and pray that God will grant his late father eternal rest, while also granting the family the fortitude to bear the great loss.”

Osimhen’s club Lille also mourned the death of the father of their top striker.

“Today we learned with great sadness of the passing of Osimhen’s father.

“The entire LOSC family is joined in grief with Victor and his family. He has our full support during this difficult time.”

Before coronavirus halted football activities, Osimhen had scored 18 goals across all competitions for Lille in the current season, which was eventially cancelled.